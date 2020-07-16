Io Shirai Retains NXT Women’s Title Against Tegan Nox, A New Challenger Emerges

Whether you call her the “Joshi Judas” or the “Genius of the Sky”, there’s one title that seemingly no one can take from Io Shirai, and that’s NXT Women’s Champion.

The Japanese sensation retained her belt against Tegan Nox in a hard-fought battle this evening, going head-to-head with Jon Moxley’s defense of the AEW World Championship over on TNT.

Nox earned her spot two weeks ago, winning a Fatal 4-Way elimination match to kick off The Great American Bash. She came within inches of victory more than once, but ultimately joined the many names that have fallen to the champion’s killer moonsault.

We didn’t have to wait long for Io’s next challenger to emerge. Just moments after the main event, Dakota Kai blindsided an exhausted, yet victorious champion with a boot to the side of the head. Check out clips above and below.