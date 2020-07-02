Io Shirai Retains Women’s Title, Asuka Returns To NXT At The Great American Bash

The longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion ever returned to the black-and-yellow brand this Wednesday night in the closing moments of The Great American Bash!

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka shockingly emerged from underneath the ring, stopping “The Boss” Sasha Banks from using one of the many title belts at ringside as a weapon in her main event battle with Io Shirai.

The “Empress of Tomorrow” provided an equalizer for Sasha’s best friend Bayley, also at ringside, and actually sprayed green mist into the challenger’s face, allowing Io to connect with a picture-perfect diving moonsault to retain her NXT Women’s title.

Banks is scheduled to challenge Asuka for the Raw belt on July 19 at WWE Extreme Rules.