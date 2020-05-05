Io Shirai Reveals She Was Originally Set To Be In The WWE Royal Rumble Match

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE NXT Superstar Io Shirai revealed that she was originally set to be part of the WWE Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Several WWE NXT Superstars were part of both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, and Shirai was initially meant to be involved. However, the current number one contender revealed that an injury she sustained prior to the show stopped it from happening.

“I had a match with Toni Storm before Royal Rumble, when Storm hit a tope to me at outside of the ring, my knee had bent to the wrong direction,” Shirai said. “I was scheduled to participate (in the) Royal Rumble, but I was so frustrated that I (couldn’t) participate.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription.)

Thankfully, the injury wasn’t a long-term one and Shirai made a surprise return in March as she went on to win the ladder match to become the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Io Shirai will have the opportunity to become the WWE NXT Women’s Champion this week as she challenges Charlotte Flair for the title during WWE NXT.