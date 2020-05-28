“Iron” Mike Tyson Leads UFC Greats & More Into Battle On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho badly wants to settle a decade-old score with the Baddest Man on the Planet, and if he’s not careful, Mike Tyson might just let him try.

Four days after appearing at AEW Double or Nothing to present the TNT Championship, “Iron” Mike made his debut on AEW Dynamite this evening, coming face-to-face with one of pro-wrestling’s most highly decorated veterans. Things quickly spun out of control, leading to a giant pull-apart brawl between their respective camps, in addition to the majority of the AEW roster.

Jericho was of course backed up by his faction, The Inner Circle, while Tyson brought a slew of heavy-hitters to the ring, including former UFC champions Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans, and Vitor Belfort, as well as wrestler Mr. Grim, who worked last week’s AEW DARK tapings.

The issue between these two legends goes back ten years, to when Tyson appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw as a special guest host. He would end up teaming with Jericho against Degeneration-X, only to turn on him, align himself with DX and drop Y2J with a swift right hook.

This begs the question – where do they go from here? Could we see “Iron” Mike Tyson step into the wrestling ring for an actual match against one of its greatest world champions?