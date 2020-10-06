Is This The New Face Of WWE’s RETRIBUTION?

Has Mustafa Ali been the mastermind of RETRIBUTION all along?

Ali closed down Monday Night Raw this evening in singles action against MVP. Towards the end of the bout he was swarmed three-on-one by The Hurt Business, before calling in reinforcements from an unlikely source – and it wasn’t his buddies Apollo Crews and Ricochet.

RETRIBUTION has been tormenting The Hurt Business for several weeks, ever since MVP scored the group a private security gig with producer Adam Pearce to help restore order to the red brand. Ali not only received help from the group, but it appearance as if he was actually directing traffic.

Ali returned to action in July after being moved to the Raw brand, joining his friends in the fight against MVP and his stable. In addition to a small handful of matches on Monday nights, he mainly spent the last two months working on Main Event.

He returned again last week after a short absence, leading Apollo Crews and Ricochet to a six-man tag team victory over The Hurt Business. So it is perhaps no coincidence that the U.S. Champion and his crew have been the targets of RETRIBUTION as of late.