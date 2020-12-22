Isaiah “Swerve” Scott recently joined Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling Podcast where he spoke about his podcast joining the WWE Network.

WWE has recently bolstered its library of content when it comes to podcasts on the WWE Network. The New Day, Sam Roberts, Lillian Garcia, Corey Graves, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott have all had their podcasts placed onto the WWE Network, providing more content for fans.

When speaking with Sam Roberts, Scott discussed how some WWE executives have expressed the fact that they’re pleased with his podcast so far on the WWE Network.

“Once again, I think we exceeded expectations with the WWE Network and the executives up in Connecticut really enjoy what we bring to the table. We’re a nice little corner of the WWE Network that’s starting to get a little bit bigger and we have a little niche that we are still figuring out and we’re gonna grow it. That’s for sure.”

He also went on to talk about his decision to move the podcast from YouTube to the WWE Network, with big improvements on the technological side being a big reason.