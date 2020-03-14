It’s Official – Rob Gronkowski Is Coming To WWE Smackdown On FOX

The rumors are true – Rob Gronkowski is coming to WWE!

As first reported by Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage, the three-time Super Bowl champion is in deep discussions with the company. The official party line is that he has yet to sign on the dotted line, and while there are rumors that he may work a few matches, his role is still unclear.

This week on Friday Night Smackdown, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley revealed in an extremely high-energy promo that his good friend Gronk is headed to the blue brand next Friday evening.

The March 20 edition of Smackdown is currently slated for the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, but the growing concern over COVID-19 (coronavirus) has put that into question. It’s very possible the show could once again emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with or without fans in attendance.