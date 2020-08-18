Ivar Set To Face Dolph Ziggler In Raw Underground On 8/24 WWE Raw

Raw Underground continues to heat up on a weekly basis and following Dolph Ziggler’s win over Erik, he now has another match set.

Ziggler has been a regular feature in Raw Underground so far, and this week on WWE Raw he was called out by one half of the Viking Raiders, Erik. The two men had a competitive fight until Ziggler poked Erik in the eye, allowing him to synch in his submission to gain a victory.

However, straight after the match Ivar hit the ring and smashed Ziggler off into a group of WWE Superstars on the outside. Clearly aggravated by the manner in which Dolph won his fight, Ivar took matters into his own hands, and a match between the two men is now set for next week in Shane McMahon’s very own fight club.