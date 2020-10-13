Ivelisse Officially Confirms Signing With AEW: “I Feel Valued”

AEW has boosted its women’s division as Ivelisse has officially confirmed that she has signed a contract with the company.

Ivelisse is now All Elite. During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, the former Lucha Underground star confirmed that she has signed a contract with the company.

“Actually, since you asked – I haven’t been able to officially confirm anywhere yet, but I can confirm right now– and I asked if it was okay – that I am indeed signed to AEW,” Ivelisse revealed. “Honestly, when that moment came, it was very emotional for me. Through the last couple of years have been really tough for me for so many reasons. Number one, the Lucha Underground thing and being kept through our contracts and all of that. “Once that was finally terminated, it took awhile to regain that momentum that was kind of lost,” Ivelisse added. “That, and a combination of other things, and personal issues – things like that, so it was kind of a really dark time. Nothing came about of my WWE tryout, so when this AEW opportunity came about, I was just really happy. When the moment came that I heard the words, I got overwhelmed with emotion, especially because that was during the same week that the fire happened at my house. I was kind of at the end of my rope and it was hard for me to contain it. I’m just incredibly happy. I feel something that I haven’t felt in a really long time and that’s hope for the future, and I feel valued and a sense of security.”

Ivelisse also spoke about the recent situation between her and Thunder Rosa from a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The two women competed in singles action and the match ended up seeing the two women throw out some shoot strikes, which led to some online comments.