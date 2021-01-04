IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two

Hiromu Takahashi will challenge Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, January 5.

The ticking time bomb of Los Ingobernables de Japon and the winner of the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament, Hiromu faced off against and defeated Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo, the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament winner, in the opening match of night one to secure his title opportunity.

ELP came into the match with a ton of heat, after showing nothing but complete disrespect for the junior heavyweight division and the coveted Super J-Cup winner’s jacket. This is not exactly surprising behavior from the Bullet Club star, who intentionally took out the referee during his bout with Hiromu, and straight up punched his opponent in the balls at one point.

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Will Ospreay in a passing of the torch moment to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14 last year. He dropped the title to Ishimori at Summer Struggle in Jungu on August 29.