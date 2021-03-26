Wrestling News
NJPW Announces Reveal Date For New IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
New Japan Pro-Wrestling will reveal the future of one of wrestling’s most prestigious championship belts in a matter of days.
The promotion announced today that the brand new, unified IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt will be unveiled on March 30 at the Road to Sakura Genesis event at Korakuen Hall, streaming live on NJPW World.
New Japan’s top two singles titles were brought together at Wrestle Kingdom 14 when IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the two-night Double Gold Dash series.
The titles were defended together throughout 2020 with Kota Ibushi eventually defeating Naito at night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, before successfully defending both the IWGP heavyweight championships against Jay White on night two.
In a rematch at NJPW Castle Attack, Naito attempted to keep Ibushi from unifying the belts by only challenging for the Intercontinental title — something he’s had a complicated love-hate relationship with over the years. He was ultimately unsuccessful.
Shortly after it was announced that the Intercontinental and Heavyweight titles would be unified into one IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, with a brand new belt to be created and presented to Kota Ibushi.
The first defense of the new IWGP World Heavyweight title will take place on April 4 at NJPW Sakura Genesis, when the “Golden Star” Ibushi defends against the 2021 New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay.
Results
ROH 19TH ANNIVERSARY PPV RESULTS – LIVE NOW: EVERY TITLE ON THE LINE!
Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates their 19th anniversary this evening live on pay-per-view. There have been some big changes to the card over the past week due to double champion Dragon Lee undergoing surgery, but every title will be on the line tonight.
The first hour features two matches and will air as a free pre-show on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube and FITE at 8:00 PM ET. You can purchase the pay-per-view on FITE or by using the video player above.
Quick results are below. Follow the links provided or proceed to the next page for our detailed play-by-play coverage.
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Friday, March 26, 2021
— Quick Results —
Four Corners Survival Match
Brian Johnson def. Danhausen & Eli Isom & LSG
* * *
Still to come…
ROH World Title Match
RUSH (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Title Match
Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
Kenny King (c) & Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
ROH Pure Title Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper
Grudge Match
Jay Briscoe vs. EC3
Unsanctioned Match
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon
Airing for free during hour one:
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Title Match
Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (c) vs. Mexisquad
DETAILED LIVE COVERAGE ON NEXT PAGE >>>
Ring of Honor
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
Ring of Honor Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight celebrating their 19th anniversary. You can watch hour one of the broadcast above completely free. Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery take on the Mexisquad with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the line!
READ MORE: ROH 19th Anniversary Complete PPV Results!
Results
WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – LIVE NOW: FASTLANE FALLOUT TAKES PLACE
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Tonight will see the fallout from WWE Fastlane take place, with Daniel Bryan likely out to seek answers following his WWE Championship match. The Road To WrestleMania 37 continues!
WWE Smackdown Results
March 26, 2021
DANIEL BRYAN WANTS A TITLE SHOT
We kick off tonight’s show with Daniel Bryan, saying everyone saw something that Roman said would never happen, which was him tapping out at WWE Fastlane. Bryan says that in a perfect world, that would mean he is the Universal Champion right now.
Bryan says the reason that’s not happening is that Edge hit him across the back with a steel chair. Bryan says he’s had enough and he’s tired of standing on the sidelines and he says he has earned winning the Universal Championship and he’s earned being in the main event of WrestleMania, and he says he’s willing to do it again.
Bryan says he wants a rematch for the Universal Championship and he wants it tonight! Daniel says he’s not leaving the ring until he gets what he wants, and he sits down on a chair, waiting and we head to commercial. Eventually, Adam Pearce comes out and says he can’t give him the match tonight.
Pearce says the referee’s decision is final, and Roman Reigns’ next title match will be at WrestleMania against Edge. Bryan has a solution for that, saying they do that at WrestleMania, and he immediately faces the winner but Pearce says that’s unfair.
However, Bryan points out that it’s fine for him to fight in the Elimination Chamber and then have a title match straight after, pointing out the double standard. Bryan then says that Edge vs. Reigns should happen on night one, and in night two the winner faces him.
Before Pearce gives his response, Edge makes his way out and slams the microphone out of Pearce’s hand, and then heads to the ring. He says for the last month he’s stood back and watched Bryan, and he says every match could be his last match and the second night of ‘Mania is 10 years to the day he retired.
Edge says he won the Royal Rumble from #1, Bryan included. Edge says Bryan doesn’t deserve the match, calling him a son of a bitch. Bryan takes down Edge and starts brawling with him, but the Rated R Superstar breaks free and then nails him with a Spear. Edge then nails Bryan with a chair shot, before walking away.
SETH ROLLINS vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
Shinsuke Nakamura comes in hot with a strong knee as he then sends Seth Rollins into the corner to hit Good Vibrations. Shinsuke sets Rollins on the ring apron and connects with multiple knee strikes as he takes control early on.
When they get back into the ring, Rollins connects with a sling blade to turn things around, but Nakamura fights back with a dropkick. Shinsuke then connects with several rapid-fire strikes as he sets him up on the top rope and follows in with a knee strike.
Nakamura continues the attack with the sliding German suplex, with Rollings having to kick out. Nakamura misses with his next knee strike and hits the turnbuckles, which allows Seth to take advantage. Rollins leaps back into the ring with a knee to the face and then hits the falcon’s arrow, but Shinsuke kicks out.
Nakamura then hits Landslide and looks for the Kinshasa, but Seth avoids that only to be locked into an arm bar instead. Seth powers his way out and plants Nakamura to the mat, hitting the Stomp immediately after.
Winner: Seth Rollins
