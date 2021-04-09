Indie
IWTV Family Reunion Results: Daniel Garcia vs Kevin Ku, UWFi Rules Match, Six Different Indie Titles On The Line
IWTV Family Reunion Results
April 8, 2021
81 Bay Brewing Co., Tampa, FL
* * *
This show is available on-demand at independentwrestling.tv. More detailed results and our thoughts on both parts will be added to this page soon.
PART ONE
- Boomer Hatfield & Erica Leigh & The Boar def. A Very Good Professional Wrestler & Matt Makowski & Travis Huckabee
- Daniel Makabe def. Jaden Newman
- Will Wrestle def. Judge Hugo Lexington Black
- IWTV Independent Wrestling Title #1 Contender’s Match: Wheeler YUTA def. Adam Priest
- UWFi Rules: Dominic Garrini def. Robert Martyr
- Funny Bone & Nurse Ratchet & Super Beast def. D-Rogue & James C & Willow Nightingale
- IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Title: John Wayne Murdoch def. Jake Crist (c) – NEW CHAMPION!
- IWTV Independent Wrestling Title: Lee Moriarty (c) def. Edith Surreal
PART TWO
- Fatal 4-Way Tag: AC Mack & MV Young def. Ashton Starr & Jared Evans and Erica Leigh & The Boar and The Kings of the District
- New Texas Pro Title: Mysterious Q (c) def. Ryan Davidson
- ACTION Title: Arik Royal (c) def. Marcus Mathers
- Alex Kane def. Bryan Keith
- Gary Jay def. Billie Starkz
- New South Title: Derek Neal (c) def. Cabana Man Dan
- C4 Title & Limitless World Title: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Kevin Ku
- Eight-Man Tag: A Very Good Professional Wrestler & Daniel Makabe & Tre Lamar & Wheeler YUTA def. Arik Cannon & Dan Champion & Jigsaw & Lucky 13
Indie
GCW Acid Cup 3 – Day One Results & Thoughts: AJ Gray vs Nate Webb, Crazy Lucha Shit, Broken Boards, Puke Stoppage & More
GCW Acid Cup 3 — Night One
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida
Quick Results
Quick Results
- First Round: Calvin Tankman def. Colby Corino
- First Round: Laredo Kid def. Brayden Lee
- First Round: Dragon Bane def. KTB
- First Round: Jordan Oliver def. Edith Surreal
- First Round: Lee Moriarty def. JJ Garrett via referee stoppage
- First Round: Arez def. Aramis
- First Round: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd & Ellis Taylor
- First Round: AJ Gray def. Nate Webb
What was considered by many to be one of the most anticipated indie shows of WrestleMania week based on advertised talent alone ended up being a bit of a clusterfuck.
Things started optimistically enough thanks to a quick opening match in which a fired up Colby Corino failed to chip down the always impressive Calvin Tankman. A wooden board underneath the ring broke causing a moderate delay. It certainly wasn’t a great omen for the busy weekend ahead, but it also wasn’t the worst thing to happen on the first half of this show.
Laredo Kid did his thing, including an insane finishing move that could possibly be classified as a modified reverse Spanish Fly. Maybe an Avalanche German Moonsault Press? I’m sure Excalibur knows. Unfortunately, things went downhill fast after the third match.
Jordan Oliver and Edith Surreal never got out of first gear, and as much as I don’t enjoy “dunking” on people, I’m not sure the key was even in the ignition. Their match was largely based on reversals and pinning combinations, but you could see Edith doing the math while slowly working through spots, seemingly in over her head. Oliver didn’t do anyone any favors and could have at least taken a bit of the focus by selling… well, anything.
Treehouse Lee couldn’t make the show and was replaced by JJ Garrett in a match against Lee Moriarty. Garrett had won a match earlier in the day at Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F event held at the same venue. He very quickly learned the dangers of wrestling outside in Florida at the hottest point of the day, losing the match by referee stoppage after puking in the ring.
Cole Radrick was originally supposed to wrestle Tony Deppen, but you can add Deppen to the list of names who missed the show due to travel issues. He was replaced by both Jimmy Lloyd and Ellis Taylor, so I can’t complain too much, but the idea of a Radrick/Deppen match was a big part of the reason I showed up in the first place.
Despite two disappointing changes to the match card, one of which only went a few minutes before ending in puke, a broken ring board and a frustratingly bad bout in the midst of all that chaos, there were some gems that made the occasionally arduous journey worth it.
Tankman is quickly becoming a must-watch for me. Arez and Aramis lived up to their reputation with some absolutely crazy lucha stuff that made me glad I didn’t do play-by-play coverage. The show was book-ended by good matches a few deep on either side, including GCW’s heavy-hitters “Spyder” Nate Webb and the “Motherf–king Truth” AJ Gray.
The third Acid Cup tournament clearly did not get off to a flawless start, but there is still quite a lot of excitement surrounding day two. The remaining names are Calvin Tankman, Laredo Kid, Dragon Bane, Jordan Oliver, Lee Moriarty, Arez, Cole Radrick and AJ Gray, which means the rest of this tournament should produce quite a few Best of the Week candidates.
We’ll see you tomorrow at 3:00 PM ET.
Indie
GCW Jimmy Lloyds D-Generation F 2021 Results: The Collective Begins!
GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F
April 8, 2021
Cuban Club, Ybor City, Florida
- Six-Man Scramble: Ninja Mack def. American Beetle & Conan Lycan & Gabriel Skye & Hunter Drake & Levi Everrett
- Billie Starkz def. Rok-C & Skye Blue
- The Unguided (c) def. YDNB to retain the FSW Tag Team Championships
- JJ Garrett def. Marcus Mathers
- El Hijo De Canis Lupus def. Gino Medina
- Atticus Cogar def. Tre Lamar
- Jordan Oliver def. Everett Connors
- 1 Called Manders def. Juicy Finau
- Dante Leon def. Myron Reed
- Nolan Edward def. Daniel Garcia
- Starboy Charlie def. Jimmy Lloyd
More details results coming soon.
More details results coming soon.
