IWTV To Stream Meiko Satomura vs Io Shirai In New Partnership w/ Sendai Girls

IWTV has issued a press release announcing a new “international partnership” with the Japanese promotion Sendai Girls, run by the legendary Meiko Satomura.
That will start this Thursday night with the streaming of their 10th Anniversary Big Show in Niigata event, headlined by Satomura vs. Io Shirai for the Sendai Girls title. Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose and Aja Kong are also in action.
One of the premier women’s wrestling promotion’s in the world, Japan’s Sendai Girls, debuts on IWTV this Thursday night (4/23) at 10pm EDT with their 2016 event Big Show in Niigata. The shows main event sees Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura take on current WWE star Io Shirai for the Sendai Girls World Championship.
In addition to the debut of Sendai Girls, will also see the IWTV premiere of the Shimmer, Rise and Smash Wrestling joint show “The Summit.,” at 7:30pm EDT. You can watch both of these premiere’s Thursday night with your IWTV subscription!