IWTV To Stream Meiko Satomura vs Io Shirai In New Partnership w/ Sendai Girls

IWTV has issued a press release announcing a new “international partnership” with the Japanese promotion Sendai Girls, run by the legendary Meiko Satomura.

That will start this Thursday night with the streaming of their 10th Anniversary Big Show in Niigata event, headlined by Satomura vs. Io Shirai for the Sendai Girls title. Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose and Aja Kong are also in action.