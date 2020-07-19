ProWrestling.com
Jack Evans Responds To A Fan Telling Him To Leave AEW: “I’m Not Going Anywhere”

AEW’s Jack Evans responded to a fan on social media who suggested that he should leave the company to join IMPACT Wrestling instead.

Despite the fact that Evans hasn’t been a huge part of the product so far, he noted that he isn’t going anywhere and he praised Tony Khan for paying him all the way through even though he hasn’t worked for a quarter of the year.