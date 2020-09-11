Jack Evans Reveals He Has A Hairline Fracture In His Cheekbone

Jack Evans has revealed on social media that he is currently dealing with a hairline fracture in his cheekbone.

Jack Evans had returned to television in July after being off television since March, being unable to travel because of travel restrictions. He returned for the July 29 tapings and did wrestle several matches, but then disappeared again, despite Angelico still being around and competing.

But the reason for that is that Evans is currently waiting to be cleared from injury as he has suffered a hairline fracture of his cheekbone.