Jack Gallagher Gets Married This Week (Photos)

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher said ‘I do’ to British wrestler Clara Sinclare earlier this week, and the happy couple is currently celebrating their honeymoon in France.
Gentlemen Jack and his lovely new bride posted several photos to their social media accounts highlighting the festivities before they return to their home:
Best vegan cakes I have ever had, In fact some of the best cakes I've ever had! @CloudCakesFr #cloudcakes #vegan #cakes #paris #france #yum pic.twitter.com/CeslKXQc0A
— Clara Sinclare (@ClaraSinclare) September 9, 2017
Just married. Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. It's quite strange to have people I've never met send their regards. Myself and @clara_sinclare have been very busy being an obnoxious couple around Europe for the last few days. Thankfully my stitches were above the hairline and didn't ruin any pictures. Now excuse me, I must return to my English Rose. #Extraordinary #Gentleman #ExtraodinaryGentleman #JackGallagher #Dapper #Grappler #Moustache #Wedding #JustMarried #Rose #English #British
Congrats to Jack, such a nice guy, I drove him here in Orlando via uber/lyft.