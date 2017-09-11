Jack Gallagher Gets Married This Week (Photos)

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher said ‘I do’ to British wrestler Clara Sinclare earlier this week, and the happy couple is currently celebrating their honeymoon in France.

Gentlemen Jack and his lovely new bride posted several photos to their social media accounts highlighting the festivities before they return to their home:

I do x #happy #firstkiss #marriage #wedding #bride #groom #love #ido #Brinsopcourt

A post shared by Clara Sinclare (@clara_sinclare) on

Notre Dame is unbelievably beautiful ❤🇫🇷 #france #vacation #honeymoon #sightseeing #notredame #beautiful

A post shared by Clara Sinclare (@clara_sinclare) on

