Jack Gallagher Released From WWE Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey).”

The company issued the above statement on their website Friday evening, shortly after sending us another statement claiming that any WWE Superstar would be immediately suspended upon arrest for sexual assault, and released upon conviction.

Gallagher was accused of sexual assault by a woman on Twitter this week, who alleged that the former 205 Live and NXT UK star repeatedly added alcohol to her drinks at a New Year’s party, made unwanted advances that made her uncomfortable, and attempted to force himself on her in a bathroom.