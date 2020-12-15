Jake Crist Announces Departure From Impact Wrestling

Jake Crist announced on Tuesday that he is officially a free agent, marking an end to his run in Impact Wrestling.

This news comes just days after Crist announced he would be a free agent on January 1, 2021. There’s no word on what changed, but it seems Impact may have parted ways a couple weeks early.

Brothers Jake and Dave Crist signed with Impact in the summer of 2017. The duo went on to become Impact Tag Team Champions, while Jake saw some singles success as X-Division Champion in 2019. The Crist brothers were featured alongside Sami Callihan and eventually Madman Fulton as part of oVe, Ohio Versus Everything.

Jake hasn’t been seen on Impact since June when he last competed against Crazzy Steve. He had just aligned with Joey Ryan in storyline before the #SpeakingOut movement led to the releases of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist.