Jake Crist Announces Departure From Impact Wrestling
Jake Crist announced on Tuesday that he is officially a free agent, marking an end to his run in Impact Wrestling.
— FREE AGENT (@TheJakeCrist) December 15, 2020
This news comes just days after Crist announced he would be a free agent on January 1, 2021. There’s no word on what changed, but it seems Impact may have parted ways a couple weeks early.
Brothers Jake and Dave Crist signed with Impact in the summer of 2017. The duo went on to become Impact Tag Team Champions, while Jake saw some singles success as X-Division Champion in 2019. The Crist brothers were featured alongside Sami Callihan and eventually Madman Fulton as part of oVe, Ohio Versus Everything.
Jake hasn’t been seen on Impact since June when he last competed against Crazzy Steve. He had just aligned with Joey Ryan in storyline before the #SpeakingOut movement led to the releases of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist.
Deonna Purrazzo On Which AEW Or Impact Stars She Wants To Face At Hard To Kill
Deonna Purrazzo is on track to defending the Knockouts Championship at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16. While speaking to David Penzer on Sitting Ringside, Purrazzo named two AEW wrestlers she would like to face at the event if the AEW/Impact crossover were to allow it.
“I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard To Kill. I would love to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida at Hard To Kill.”
The Virtuosa went on to name a few potential challengers from the current Impact roster.
“As far as the IMPACT roster goes, my number one right now, just because we’ve had some interactions, is Taya Valkyrie. She says she’s the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all-time and I’m over it. I would like to defeat her, break her arm, piledrive her, and shut her up a little bit. A rematch with Rosemary would be great. If Tasha Steelz is available, bring on Tasha.”
Purrazzo retained her title against Rosemary at Turning Point this past Saturday. It remains to be seen if Purrazzo will rematch against rival Su Yung/Susie, or if a new challenger such as Taya Valkyrie will step up to the self-proclaimed best technical wrestler in the world.
Anderson vs. Sabin, Manik vs. Bey & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
The lineup for Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling is taking shape following Final Resolution.
– One-half of the Impact Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson will go one-on-one with Chris Sabin for the first time ever. With The North seemingly out of the title picture, this singles match may set up The Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns once Doc Gallows returns to action.
First time ever vs. @SuperChrisSabin ..
Tomorrow night 8 pm EST #IMPACTonAXSTV@IMPACTWRESTLING #TheMachineGunIsBack https://t.co/bsU12jbB0k
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 14, 2020
– New X-Divison Champion Manik will face Chris Bey in a non-title match. Bey came up short against World Champion Rich Swann at Final Resolution, so he’ll look to prove himself against the masked TJP.
– Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will take on Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in a semi-finals Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament match. The winners will advance to the tournament finals at Hard to Kill in January.
– Cody Deaner will address turning on Cousin Jake. Has Cody joined Eric Young and Joe Doering?
– We also know that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear once again. Is something brewing between Omega and The Good Brothers? Or does The Cleaner have his eyes on Rich Swann’s prize?
If you thought last week on #IMPACTonAXSTV was SHOCKING then just wait to see what @KennyOmegamanX and i have in store this Tuesday night!! #InvisibleHand https://t.co/UPWliDFUv3
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 14, 2020
Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Time Working With Impact Wrestling
With a lot of talk about Impact Wrestling and AEW lately, Cody Rhodes has reflected on his brief stint with the company.
When Cody left WWE, he had a very brief run with Impact Wrestling, and he explained on social media that the short stint helped him lead to the formation of AEW.
Cody reflected on the run, admitting he was literally with the company for just two days, which was to help get Brandi’s run started, claiming that it was a nice experience.
I was genuinely only there 2 days as a favor to Josh M and to help my Wife get started. Nice lil’ experience.
The team Canada guy gave away my parking spot to ADR. I then committed to ROH, Bucks and I did All In…and the rest is history.
My pettiness has led to greatness ha.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 12, 2020
