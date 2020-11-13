Jake Hager Claims John Cena Refused To Drop WWE Title To Him

During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, the Inner Circle member, Jake Hager revealed John Cena refused to drop the WWE Title to him.
Hager won the Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE WrestleMania 26, which was one of the biggest moments of his career with the company. During their conversation about it, Chris Jericho revealed what the original plan was heading into that show.
“The ideas was, right after WrestleMania, the one where I wrestled Edge, I would beat Edge at WrestleMania and then he would beat me the next week on TV, but we showed up in Vegas, and Vince calls me his office,” Jericho recalled. “And he says, ‘I’m changing my mind. I want to put it on Jack Swagger,’ and I was like, ‘that’s cool,’ but my point was there was a point where Vince wanted you to be the champion.”
Hager then spoke about how he teased cashing in the briefcase against John Cena, and he went on to learn that Cena actually refused to drop that title to him.
“I had a little inclination, but I had no idea what was going to happen,” Hager admitted. “The night before, I teased it on RAW where I would almost hit Cena with the briefcase. I snuck up on him and then we had one of his brilliant promo segments. Later come find out he refused to do the job for me for the world championship, but we won’t talk about that.”
While he didn’t end up cashing in against John Cena, he did cash in against Chris Jericho, and Hager discussed that moment and how things took place building up to that.
“That was in Phoenix. I get a call that night saying, ‘hey come to Vegas.’ Catalina and I were already planning on coming there to kind of celebrate in Vegas and whatnot. We get to the building.
“Of course, I get there 30 minutes earlier than I’m supposed to, so I’m waiting out in the hallway. And then I see Johnny (John Lauranitis) go in the office. Here you come [and]Edge comes, and I’m like, ‘okay, this is my turn. I’ll come in right behind you guys,’ and then the door shuts. It was about five minutes out there and who knows, you guys were probably just all in there laughing and joking like, ‘hey, this rookie’s out here sweating his ass off,’ and then I go in there. And honestly Chris, this is why I always look to you as someone I could trust, someone that actually cared is because when we sat in there, and it was laid out what was going to happen, you turn to me and very stoically, you told me, ‘you better not f–k this up.’ And you were dead serious, and you were very sincere with it.
“And it was one of those things, it always reminded me of my best wrestling coach. He would always yell at us. He’d always kick our ass. He was like, ‘guys, if I’m not yelling at you, I don’t care,’ and so immediately once you said that, I already looked at you very fondly. We were friends [and]had a good relationship, but from that moment on, I looked up to you. I knew that I could almost trust you. It was one of those moments of my career that I will always always remember.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)