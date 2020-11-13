Jake Hager Claims John Cena Refused To Drop WWE Title To Him

During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, the Inner Circle member, Jake Hager revealed John Cena refused to drop the WWE Title to him.

Hager won the Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE WrestleMania 26, which was one of the biggest moments of his career with the company. During their conversation about it, Chris Jericho revealed what the original plan was heading into that show.

“The ideas was, right after WrestleMania, the one where I wrestled Edge, I would beat Edge at WrestleMania and then he would beat me the next week on TV, but we showed up in Vegas, and Vince calls me his office,” Jericho recalled. “And he says, ‘I’m changing my mind. I want to put it on Jack Swagger,’ and I was like, ‘that’s cool,’ but my point was there was a point where Vince wanted you to be the champion.”

Hager then spoke about how he teased cashing in the briefcase against John Cena, and he went on to learn that Cena actually refused to drop that title to him.

“I had a little inclination, but I had no idea what was going to happen,” Hager admitted. “The night before, I teased it on RAW where I would almost hit Cena with the briefcase. I snuck up on him and then we had one of his brilliant promo segments. Later come find out he refused to do the job for me for the world championship, but we won’t talk about that.”

While he didn’t end up cashing in against John Cena, he did cash in against Chris Jericho, and Hager discussed that moment and how things took place building up to that.