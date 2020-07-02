Jake Hager Gets Storyline Suspension For Attacking A Referee At AEW Fyter Fest

In a storyline, All Elite Wrestling has announced that the Inner Circle’s Jake Hager has been suspended for 10 days and fined an “undisclosed amount”, following his actions this past Wednesday night at AEW Fyter Fest.

Hager unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship during the show, and believed he had the match won by submission. The “American Nightmare” had seemingly passed out while caught in a triangle choke, but the two fell backwards and the referee counted Hager’s shoulders down for a three-count.

Following the bout, the undefeated Bellator MMA fighter attacked the referee out of frustration, before leaving the ringside area. A 10-day suspension really only means that he’ll miss part two of AEW Fyter Fest next week, where the Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho is set to battle Orange Cassidy.