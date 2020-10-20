Jake Hager Set To Fight At Bellator 250

Jake Hager has been officially added to the upcoming Bellator 250 card, marking his return to the MMA world for his fourth professional fight.

The AEW star is set to go one on one with Brandon Calton at Bellator 250, which will be taking place on Thursday, October 29 according to MMAJunkie.

He is currently undefeated with the company, boasting two wins, zero losses and one no contest. That no contest result came in his last fight a Bellator 231 after an accidental groin strike from Hager.

His fight with Calton will be part of the preliminary card, with Calton also having an undefeated record of 2-0.