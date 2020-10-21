Jake Hager Shoots On Stephanie McMahon After WWE Wins Award For Corporate Responsibility

All Elite Wrestling star and Bellator MMA fighter Jake Hager took a shot at his former employer this week, calling out WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon for the company’s controversial decision to terminate/furlough hundreds of employees and independent contractors earlier this year.

McMahon took to social media to celebrate WWE being honored by PR News at their annual CSR & Nonprofit Awards. According to the organization’s website, the ceremony “showcases agencies with a track record of managing corporate responsibility programs and social good initiatives.”

Stephanie tweeted, “So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year’s @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!”

Hager, who wrestled in WWE for many years using the name “Jack Swagger”, was not kind in his response. He tweeted back, “I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award?”

He also tagged Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who has recently taken up a public stance against WWE’s business practices and the company’s handling of independent contractors. Just in time for an election season.