Jake Hager Wins MMA Return Via Split Decision, Reps AEW At Bellator 250 (Full Fight)

All Elite Wrestling star Jake Hager (3-0) stepped back into the octagon on Thursday night, headlining the Bellator 250 pre-show on YouTube with a split decision victory over fellow heavyweight Brandon Calton (2-1).

Hager was repping AEW with the company’s logo proudly on his tights, and wore an Inner Circle t-shirt to the ring. He took a beating throughout the fight and was clearly exhausted, making it to the third round in his longest performance to date.

Prior to the fight Hager was featured in a video package where he discussed his career as a professional wrestler. He talked about not being very good for a long time at the start, really hammering on the discipline it took to reach a high level in the business and how that translates to his discipline training for a fight.

You can watch the entire fight for free in the YouTube video embedded above. Entrances for Hager’s bout begin at the 1:22:04 mark.