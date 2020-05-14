Jake Roberts & Arn Anderson To Come Face-To-Face, Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara & More Set For 5/20 AEW Dynamite

Next week will be a major episode of AEW Dynamite as it will be the go-home episode for AEW’s Double Or Nothing

The company has already set up the show to be a major episode with Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson set to come face-to-face. Both their clients will compete days later for the AEW TNT Championship and this will mark the last chance for either side to get an advantage.

As well as that there will be plenty of in-ring action as well with MJF set to be in action as he goes one on one with Marko Stunt ahead of his match with Jungle Boy.

Orange Cassidy will be in action as well as he competes against Fenix, with both men set to be part of the Casino Ladder match. Jon Moxley will also face Dark Order member 10 ahead of his title match with Brodie Lee.

Finally, Matt Hardy will be going one on one with Sammy Guevara as the Spanish God wants to get revenge following the golf cart incident last week.