Jake Roberts Discusses WWE’s Booking Of Brock Lesnar

AEW talent, Jake Roberts recently spoke with FlipDaScript where he gave his thoughts on how WWE books WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is a major star, and Jake Roberts certainly had praise for him, but he doesn’t think that full-time talent should be suffering on shows like WrestleMania because of it.

“The thing about Brock is that he’s not an everyday wrestler,” Roberts said. “He’s a once a year guy, or a three times a year guy. To me, you’re really treating your talent like s**t to, every year, come WrestleMania time, after these guys have busted their asses for 365 days, when it comes time for the big one, they bring him in, and these guys have got to sit out. “What’s wrong with that? Well from their viewpoint, they’re getting screwed, man! It’s a shame that WWE feels like they have to have Brock on the card to fill up a building.”

Roberts also spoke about how WWE needs to make a new star rather than using Lesnar to sell tickets.

“Plain and simple man, people eat what they are fed. In other words, if I dress somebody up with strings on their arms and stuff and tell them to go out there and shake a rope, you’re gonna win every match. Pretty soon they’re gonna put the belt on you, and guess what everybody says? ‘He’s the f**king best, man!'”

