While everyone knows Steve Austin as one of the all-time greats, Jake Roberts admitted that WWE didn’t originally see him as a main eventer.

The WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star recently spoke with the ‘Nothing Beats Experience’ show on the ‘Premier Live TV’ YouTube channel where he reflected on his time working with the writing team for WWE.

Roberts discussed how he immediately saw the star power in Steve Austin, but during a conversation with Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman didn’t see him in that spot.