While everyone knows Steve Austin as one of the all-time greats, Jake Roberts admitted that WWE didn’t originally see him as a main eventer.
The WWE Hall Of Famer and current AEW star recently spoke with the ‘Nothing Beats Experience’ show on the ‘Premier Live TV’ YouTube channel where he reflected on his time working with the writing team for WWE.
Roberts discussed how he immediately saw the star power in Steve Austin, but during a conversation with Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman didn’t see him in that spot.
“But, when Steve Austin came to WWF, I was helping write television, and I watched him, and I said, ‘This motherf*cker got it man. He’s got that ‘it’ factor and he don’t even know he’s got it.’ He didn’t. String ass blonde hair, get rid of that sh*t. He ain’t got none left anyway. I know how that feels but anyway, he started talking to me and I started talking to him, he wanted to get better and he was listening. Every night he was on the road, he would call me and tell me what happened in his match and how he dealt with it and how he brought it to the end, and what result it had. Did it make him bigger, smaller, what? So I worked with him. Well at the same time I’m helping write television, I’m starting to scoot him into places. Sort of as an afterthought so nobody was watching. Well then one day I told Vince [McMahon], I said, ‘That guy right there is gonna be your next super, superstar.’ ‘You kidding me Jake?’ He said, ‘That guy, he’ll never make it past fifth, sixth match. He’s not a main-eventer.’ I said, ‘The f*ck he ain’t.’ He said, ‘Do you think so?’ I said, ‘Yeah I think so,’ and we tried the thing and I guess it might’ve worked huh?”(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription.)