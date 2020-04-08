Jake Roberts Self-Quarantined In Atlanta Hotel

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently told the Wrestling INC. WINCLY podcast that he is currently stranded at an Atlanta hotel, after making the decision to take part in AEW’s empty arena tapings during the COVID-19 outbreak. Roberts has been temporarily kicked out of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page’s house. Page had helped Jake deal with his substance abuse issues, as well as other health issues, but things came to a head during the pandemic.

Roberts wanted to attend the AEW tapings, as he felt that he owed the company a lot for hiring him and making him the manager of recent-signee Lance Archer. Page laid down the law, saying that if Jake left DDP’s home, he would not be welcome back until health officials can finally put a stop to the rapid spread of the virus. According to Roberts, Page has an infant in the house, and according to Roberts, “nobody needs to be sick around a baby.”

Transcription via Ross Kelly at Wrestling INC.

“I’m quarantined in here. I was living with Dallas [DDP] and he was one of the first people to say if you leave, you can’t come back. Well, AEW wanted me to come out so I went and did it but I couldn’t go back to Dallas’ house,” stated Roberts. “He had a baby in the house and nobody needs to be sick around a baby. He took the hard line and said, ‘Dude, if you leave, you can’t come back.’ “I had to do it for AEW as I wanna help these guys. Now I’m paying for it brother.”

Roberts said that the situation has made him believe that we need to pull together, and that the only thing keeping people from doing everything they can to battle the disease is selfishness.

“We’ve all got to pull together. It really chaps my ass to see people not paying attention to what they’re asking us to do and they’re doing the same old thing they always do. It shows you how selfish some people can be. They’re gonna cause this thing to last longer than it should if we just do the right thing now. People like that should be arrested and put in jail.”