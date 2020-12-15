James Ellsworth Reveals His Original WWE Storyline Involving Heath Slater

James Ellsworth recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he revealed what was originally planned for his WWE career.

After an impressive performance as a jobber against Braun Strowman, Ellsworth quickly became the talk of the wrestling world. Ellsworth revealed that WWE was going to make the most of his popularity and mix him into Heath Slater’s free agent storyline at the time, which was going to result in a WWE SummerSlam match between them.

“They were doing this thing where Heath Slater didn’t get drafted by RAW or SmackDown. So, the major idea that never happened was, originally, I was going to wrestle Heath Slater at SummerSlam and the winner gets a SmackDown contract. I was going to win! That was the original idea to bring me in. Then, Heath started getting over as a babyface doing that. So, they’re like, ‘Ah, you’re both babyfaces. We can’t do that.’ I got bummed out because I only had the Braun Strowman match.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

Instead, WWE ended up going in a different direction with Ellsworth and he ended up scoring major victories over AJ Styles before going on work with Carmella, helping her become the first-ever Miss Money In The Bank.