WWE

James Ellsworth Reveals His Original WWE Storyline Involving Heath Slater

Published

4 hours ago

on

James Ellsworth recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he revealed what was originally planned for his WWE career.

After an impressive performance as a jobber against Braun Strowman, Ellsworth quickly became the talk of the wrestling world. Ellsworth revealed that WWE was going to make the most of his popularity and mix him into Heath Slater’s free agent storyline at the time, which was going to result in a WWE SummerSlam match between them.


“They were doing this thing where Heath Slater didn’t get drafted by RAW or SmackDown. So, the major idea that never happened was, originally, I was going to wrestle Heath Slater at SummerSlam and the winner gets a SmackDown contract. I was going to win! That was the original idea to bring me in. Then, Heath started getting over as a babyface doing that.

So, they’re like, ‘Ah, you’re both babyfaces. We can’t do that.’ I got bummed out because I only had the Braun Strowman match.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

Instead, WWE ended up going in a different direction with Ellsworth and he ended up scoring major victories over AJ Styles before going on work with Carmella, helping her become the first-ever Miss Money In The Bank.

 

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 15, 2020

By

Dan is joined by fellow ProWrestling.Com contributor, dougEwrestling, to answer all of your pressing questions, as they empty the RWR mailbag!  Topics include Keith Lee being sent back to the PC, the state of Impact Wrestling, dream AEW matches, and much more!  Listen here:

Play Episode 128


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.

Check out @dougEwrestling every Friday, on the STF Underground podcast.  Available on ProWrestling.Com, or your favorite podcast platform!

WWE

Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Pitched Various Tag Team Partners To WWE

Published

3 hours ago

on

Dec 15, 2020

By

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Kevin Owens revealed that he has actually pitched to team with various people in WWE.

While KO has typically been a singles wrestler in WWE, that doesn’t mean he’s not open to working in the tag team division. He expressed an interest in potentially becoming Tag Team Champions and revealed that he does have an interest in being Tag Team Champion, and doing that with Sami Zayn makes sense.


“Yeah, you don’t lobby for things in WWE – at least we don’t! – you just take them as they come,” Owens started.

“Sami and I, we’ve been tag team champions pretty much everywhere we’ve been, pretty much. So being tag team champions in WWE would be awesome. It is something we’ve talked about but we’ve never really had the opportunity. I don’t even know that we’ve had a Tag Team title match together in WWE? I don’t think so.”

Aside from teaming with Sami Zayn, there are several other interesting names that KO has lobbied to work with.

“Daniel Bryan would be a great partner to do it with as well. There’s a lot of great people I’d like to do it with. If I were to compete for the tag titles, there’s a lot of people [I’d like to team with].

“I have actually lobbied to be in a team with other people. I tried to become a tag team with Ali. I tried to become one with AJ Styles because I thought the clash of personalities would be pretty interesting but, for one reason or another, it just didn’t come to fruition. Even Apollo Crews, at one point we were kind of doing some stuff together.

“These are all guys I have a lot of respect for and would love to be a team with just because, one way or another, I think we’d manage to make some memorable television for people.”

WWE

Renee Paquette Discusses Why WWE Didn’t Have Her Wrestle

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 15, 2020

By

Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette did everything there was to do in WWE, apart from actually get into the ring and wrestle, but it turns out she was down for that as well.

Renee spoke with the “Getting Over” podcast, and she revealed that she was always open to doing something physical if it was within a storyline. However, she doesn’t think WWE wanted her in that role, and instead, WWE didn’t want to risk ruining what she had.


“So, I was always down to do something. Anything, whether it’s a storyline, whether it involves physicality. I played sports. I was such a tomboy growing up. I wasn’t like a fragile little thing. Like, I will get in there and get dirty and get scraped up, I’m not afraid of that.

“The way that I see it anyways, I think with the success I was able to have with WWE as just a broadcaster and as a personality, I think that the higher-ups in WWE valued what I brought to the table. They were afraid of tarnishing that by letting me get involved in the storylines and not be taken so seriously, or to be made the butt-end of a joke or something.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)

