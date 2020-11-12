James Storm Clarifies His Status With IMPACT Following Bound For Glory Appearance

James Storm made a surprise appearance at Bound For Glory earlier this year, and he has clarified his status with IMPACT Wrestling on social media.

Storm was part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal as a surprise entrant in the match, and this has led to a fan questioning whether he is back with the company.

However, despite the appearance, Storm has made it clear that he’s not back with IMPACT and that it was just a one-off appearance. He noted that it was just fun, as wrestling should be, but did state he believes the company has a lot of upsides.

https://twitter.com/JamesStormBrand/status/1325542496655511552?s=20

Despite stating it was only a one-off appearance, Storm did then note he has worked one more match for IMPACT. That will take place at IMPACT Wrestling’s Turning Point, which airs this Saturday. He teams with Chris Sabin to face XXXL.

https://twitter.com/JamesStormBrand/status/1325703590057553920?s=20