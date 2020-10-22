James Storm Discusses Being Able To Train With Ronda Rousey

James Storm was recently photographed working with Ronda Rousey inside a wrestling ring, and he spoke about how that experience was.
Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 35, but her training with Storm has certainly got a lot of people talking about a potential comeback.
James Storm recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the experience. While he didn’t comment on why he was working with Ronda or if she’s coming back, he did state that she convinced him that intergender wrestling can work.
“So I went to this undisclosed location or whatever, and just got in the ring and worked out with Ronda Rousey, and man, I’ve always been kind of the guy – I mean, I guess cause I’m kind of old school. I guess, the inter-gender wrestling and stuff, cause I’m always like ‘Really? Can a woman really work with a man. But I’ll tell you what, when she was standing across the corner from me, I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really think I’d want to be in the cage with her.’ Like, I mean, she was showing me some of her judo throws and I was just like ‘Jesus.’” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription.)