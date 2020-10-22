James Storm Discusses Being Able To Train With Ronda Rousey

James Storm was recently photographed working with Ronda Rousey inside a wrestling ring, and he spoke about how that experience was.

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 35, but her training with Storm has certainly got a lot of people talking about a potential comeback.

James Storm recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the experience. While he didn’t comment on why he was working with Ronda or if she’s coming back, he did state that she convinced him that intergender wrestling can work.