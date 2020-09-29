James Storm recently revealed he was set to debut in WWE after WrestleMania 36 this year until the pandemic ruined those plans.

The Cowboy is one of the biggest names in wrestling to have not worked on WWE’s main roster at this point. While the former TNA star did have a couple of brief appearances in WWE NXT, he never officially signed a contract with the company.

However, he revealed in an interview with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that he was actually supposed to join WWE after WrestleMania this year.

“I get home and I see I got an email from Canyon Ceman saying, ‘Hey, we’re interested. Paul Heyman wants me to reach out and bring you to Raw, I was like, ‘Wait … I think Bobby is going to Raw. Hmmm. This could be interesting.’ Ya know?”

Storm revealed he had planned to work WrestleMania weekend in order to drop the NWA Tag Team Championships, but the pandemic put a stop to that, and his WWE debut.

“I told them I would work the weekend of WrestleMania shows with Eli [Drake] to drop the NWA belts to whoever they wanted to drop it to. Just go out on good terms. Good business, ya know? Then that show got cancelled for the NWA, and then it kept snowballing.”

Storm is technically still holding the NWA Tag Team Titles with Drake, and it remains unclear when they will next be defended. It is also unclear if Storm will end up working for WWE. He revealed that they had a deal agreed and things had been signed, but that was all put on hold.

He stated that the last time he spoke with WWE was back in July, but he’s hopeful that they can talk in the future to get things back on track.