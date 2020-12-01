Impact
James Storm Reveals How Much Money Beer Money Drew From Merchandise
Beer Money was one of TNA’s greatest ever tag team, and James Storm recently revealed just how popular the duo was.
When discussing with The Angle Podcast about if the team could reunite in WWE, Storm admitted he is confident they’d be good merchandise sellers, as the duo once made TNA a million dollars in just one year.
“You know, I don’t know if we’d be a top team. We’d be one of the top merchandise sellers, I’ll tell you that… because we made TNA like a million dollars in one year just off Beer Money merchandise so, I could only imagine with the WWE machine behind it or whatever. But, that’s hearsay, so we never know until maybe it happens so…”
Storm has recently made a couple of one-off appearances for IMPACT, and he spoke about the relationship he has with Scott D’Amore which has allowed those to happen.
“It was just Scott D’Amore, you know, messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in Nashville filming. Just wanted to see if you happen to be available. We’d like for you to come in and be in this Battle Royal, a surprise entry or whatever’ and I was like, ‘Yeah sure. Whatever you guys need or whatever’ and we talked about it and agreed on it and then, when I was up there, they wanted me to come back the next day but I had [a] prior engagement. I had do an autograph signing or whatever so — they said, ‘Well, Alex Shelley got hurt, so [would you] like to come back and be [in] a tag team with Chris Sabin?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Number one, it’d be fun and number two, I want to prove to everybody else that I can go out there and still go when I need to and so it was just one of those things. He’s like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So, I landed at 12 o’clock, drove right to the building, got dressed and performed, and did what was asked of me.”
James Storm also has a great working relationship with Billy Corgan and David Lagana, whom he worked with for NWA. He admitted that both men were actually trying to help give him the push to get to WWE when they brought him on board.
“I called David Lagana and Billy [Corgan] and talked to them, because I still had a rollover clause at the beginning of February in my contract, and they were like, ‘Look, as long as you can give us one date to drop the belts’ and I was gonna do that WrestleMania weekend when they do all the shows and I was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll do the right business. Whatever you guys need, just let me know…’ because they told me, ‘This was actually our goal to get you there [WWE]. You belong –’ not saying that NWA is not a big stage but, ‘You belong on the bigger stage. That’s where you belong’ and so I always thought that was really cool of Billy and Dave.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)
Ethan Page Pulled From Final 2020 Indie Match As COVID-19 Precaution
IMPACT Wrestling star Ethan Page announced today that he would have to pull out of his December 4 booking against Drake Daniels for the ACW promotion in Wisconsin, after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Dave Meltzer reported this past week that someone at the most recent set of IMPACT television tapings tested positive for the disease. The promotion has already wrapped production on enough episodes to take them through their Hard to Kill pay-per-view in January.
It was also reported that Ethan Page’s contract with IMPACT actually expires at the end of 2020, and he will become a free agent in the new year if a new deal cannot be reached before then.
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 29, 2020
I’ve come in contact w/ a covid positive person & will need to quarantine for 14 days.
That will wrap up my 2020 schedule.
Sorry @wwehornswoggle 💔
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 29, 2020
X-Division Title Match, MCMG Returns To Action, Jazz Teams With Jordynne Grace On IMPACT Wrestling This Week
Four matches have been announced for this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling.
The first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue as one of women’s wrestling’s greatest legends, Jazz, returns to the ring in what could be her final performance. Jazz is looking to end her legendary career in IMPACT after announcing her retirement earlier this year. She teams with Jordynne Grace to battle outsiders Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle, who have a big opportunity to impress IMPACT management.
After a minor injury took Alex Shelley out of action for the past few weeks, the Motor City Machine Guns return to the ring this Tuesday to face off against the heavyweight hosses who – in story – injured Shelly in the first place: Larry D and Acey Romero of Team XXXL.
The self-proclaimed “Desi Hitman” Rohit Raju will also defend the X-Division Championship against Crazzy Steve on IMPACT this week. Steve scored a win over the champ last week while disguised as Suicide, thanks to a bit of outside distraction from TJP. The leader of the “Finesse Division” Chris Bey will also go one-on-one with Willie Mack.
IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on AXS TV but for those without access to the channel, the show streams simultaneously on Twitch for free.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2020
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2020
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
Indie wrestling veteran Jimmy Rave, best known for his time in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling, announced today that an unexpected amputation has forced the end of his 20-year-plus professional wrestling career.
Rave, 37, announced on Twitter this weekend that he had been gritting through an issue with his left arm. By the time he went in to see a doctor, an infection was found that was serious enough to require amputation above the elbow.
“I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me,” Rave wrote on Saturday night.
“I appreciate everyone who has supported me or anyone who has pegged me with a roll of toilet paper. To my brothers & sisters I have shared the ring with or a locker room; thank you for always pushing me to be better. Thank you to all my mentors and my students who allow me to still feel needed. This was the hardest thing I have ever had to type.”
Jimmy Rave got his start working in the Georgia independent scene at the start of the 2000s, a mainstay of NWA Wildside. He worked extensively for Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2007 and was later one half of The Rock ‘n Rave Infection in TNA (later IMPACT) alongside Lance Archer.
— Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) November 29, 2020
— Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) November 29, 2020
