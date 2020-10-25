James Storm, Swoggle & More Return For Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Who Is The New #1 Contender?

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm made a surprise return on Saturday night at Bound for Glory, entering the second annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.

The 20-person Rumble-style match featured both men and women from across the IMPACT roster not booked elsewhere on the card, in addition to surprise appearances from “The Cowboy” himself, as well as Swoggle and former X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari.

The match came down to Sami Callihan, Heath (formerly Slater), James Storm and the “Man Beast” Rhino in the final four. Callihan eliminated both Heath and Storm in quick succession, which ran the bell on a singles match between the final two competitors, which Rhino quickly won with a mighty Gore.

One of the core stories heading into Bound for Glory saw Heath trying to get a contract with IMPACT, going all the way back to being tossed out of Slammiverary after showing up on set uninvited. He was given a few opportunities but came up short, frustrating management, who gave him one more shot at earning a contract in the gauntlet.

There was one more major stipulation, in that Rhino had to put his own contract with IMPACT on the line in order to get Scott D’Amore to consider giving his friend and former tag team partner the opportunity. That meant if neither won the gauntlet, they would both be kicked out of the company for good.

With this win, Rhino now has a shot at any of IMPACT’s championships at the time of his choosing. He could go for a shot at the world title, now around the waist of Rich Swann, or he and Heath could choose to reunite and go after the new world tag team champions, The North.