Japanese Officials Speed Up Talks Against Cyberbullying, Hana Kimura’s Death Gets Mainstream Coverage

The death of 22-year-old Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura has received mainstream attention from U.S. press, as a part of a new CNN report covering the situation as well as Japan’s newly refreshed push against cyberbullying.

The article states that Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs & Communication, Sanae Takaichi, has pledged to accelerate the national conversation on online abuse and possible legislation against cyberbullying.

CNN also included several statements from former members of the reality TV series “Terrace House”, including Ryo Tawatari and Emika Mizukoshi, who have both left the show and spoken out against the abuse that celebrities face on a constant basis.

Kimura was bullied relentlessly by fans of “Terrace House” after having an on-air altercation with another cast member who had washed and ruined the wrestling gear she used at the Tokyo Dome during Wrestle Kingdom 14.