Japanese Reality Series ‘Terrace House’ Canceled Following Death Of Hana Kimura

The current season of Japanese reality TV series “Terrace House” has officially been cancelled, following the tragic death of 22-year-old professional wrestler Hana Kimura.
Kimura, who competed primarily for World Wonder Ring Stardom, was the victim of numerous accounts of cyberbullying primarily related to her role on the show.
The show’s website released the following statement:
“We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program. We also deeply mourn the bereaved families. Regarding ‘TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO: 2019-2020,’ we have decided to stop recording, broadcasting, and distribution on FOD in the future. We take this issue very seriously and would like to continue to earnestly respond to it.”