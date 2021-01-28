WWE
Japanese Wrestling Legend Meiko Satomura Returning to WWE
The Final Boss of Japan is coming to NXT UK.
While news of her arrival has been rumored for quite some time, WWE officially announced on Thursday that Japanese women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura will be joining the black-and-yellow brand overseas.
Satomura has been wrestling since 1995 and is considered by many to be among the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. She is also the co-founder of the joshi promotion Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, and a former World of Stardom Champion.
In 2018, Satomura made her debut for WWE as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She defeated Killer Kelly in the opening round, Mercedes Martinez in the second round of 16, and Lacey Lane (now Kayden Carter) in the quarterfinals before losing to tournament winner Toni Storm in the semis.
It was not officially confirmed when she would be debuting for the NXT UK brand, but a tweet sent out by WWE indicated that she could be challenging NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.
"Be prepared." @satomurameiko is coming to #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/HbxSDu3UBY
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2021
#NXTUK Women’s Champion @Kay_Lee_Ray said she wanted the best in the world.@satomurameiko is coming to answer the call. pic.twitter.com/XbpxUaATxT
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2021
WWE
Charlotte Flair Discusses Taking Time Off & Current Storyline With Ric Flair
Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Yahoo where she discussed her recent break from WWE and her new storyline with her father.
Flair was away from WWE for sixth months until she returned at WWE TLC in December, winning the WOmen’s Tag Team Championships with Asuka. She admitted that seeing the show go one without her was tough, but she knows her mind and body are better for the break in the long-term.
“As much as I love the non-stop pressure and the schedule, decompressing actually took a couple of weeks. Part of me realized that the show could go on without me. As a performer that’s also hard. Seeing the show go on and noticing that everyone is replaceable. When you’re used to that grind, letting myself just decompress overall will be better for my mind, my body, and my career long-term.”
The Queen is currently involved in a storyline with Lacey Evans and her father, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy has turned on his daughter to work with Evans, and Charlotte spoke about the current story.
“The transition to the storyline with my dad, I guess the most important thing the viewers have to see is how much I have grown as a performer from the last time I was on TV with him. Fathers and daughters fight. It’s now how I handle it. I’ve turned on my dad before, so now it’s looking at it from a perspective of did he turn on me or am I just fed up. People will need to see how it plays out.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
WWE
Peyton Royce Reveals She Found Out About The IIconics Split On The Day
Peyton Royce has revealed that she didn’t actually find out about WWE splitting up The IIconics until the day it happened.
WWE’s decision to split up the tag team was a surprising one, with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce having been presented as a pair throughout their main roster run. However, back in August WWE made the decision to split them up, and has since moved Billie to WWE SmackDown, where she’s been working with The Riott Squad, while Royce remained on WWE Raw and has teamed with Lacey Evans.
Royce revealed to SportsKeeda that she didn’t find out until the moment itself, and she admitted that she’s still trying to find her footing without Billie Kay by her side.
“I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don’t know,” recalled Royce. “I don’t have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together.
“So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journeys have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I’m still digesting it, and I’m still trying my footing without her.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Tegan Nox Provides A Positive Update On Her Recovery
Tegan Nox has provided an update on her recovery process during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, and thankfully, it’s a positive one.
Nox has been unfortunate with injuries since joining WWE, initially suffering an ACL tear ahead of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and then another when she returned during the 2018 tournament.
However, back in September 2020, Nox suffered another torn ACL, putting her back on the injured list after an impressive run on the black and gold brand.
Once again, Nox is fighting and rehabbing to get back to the ring, and she revealed that her recovery is going well at the moment, which is a positive sign.
“I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. It’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
"I'm way ahead of where I should be, which is good."@TeganNoxWWE_ talks about her recovery on #WWETheBump. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kxh2boqxKH
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2021
Nox’s recovery will be shown on Brie Larson’s YouTube channel later today. A workout video of the two of them is set to be put onto her channel, which is a big moment for Nox, who is well-known for being a major Captain Marvel fan.
Japanese Wrestling Legend Meiko Satomura Returning to WWE
Charlotte Flair Discusses Taking Time Off & Current Storyline With Ric Flair
Amanda Huber Reveals AEW’s Celebration Of Life Was Brodie Lee’s Funeral
Tony Khan Apologizes To Fans For AEW Dynamite Streaming Problem
Peyton Royce Reveals She Found Out About The IIconics Split On The Day
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results22 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (1/28): Dusty Cup Continues, Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Join Forces!
-
WWE1 day ago
Backstage News On Jessamyn Duke’s WWE Status
-
AEW2 days ago
Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/26): Eight-Man Main Event, Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona In Action
-
AEW19 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (1/27): Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up, Kingston vs Archer, Cody Answers SHAQ
-
Impact2 days ago
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
-
Impact2 days ago
Trey Miguel Returns To IMPACT Wrestling
-
AEW2 days ago
1/26 AEW DARK Results & Video: Cody’s First Student Debuts, Miro vs Fuego Del Sol, Rey Fenix, SCU & More