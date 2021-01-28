Japanese Wrestling Legend Meiko Satomura Returning to WWE

The Final Boss of Japan is coming to NXT UK.

While news of her arrival has been rumored for quite some time, WWE officially announced on Thursday that Japanese women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura will be joining the black-and-yellow brand overseas.

Satomura has been wrestling since 1995 and is considered by many to be among the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. She is also the co-founder of the joshi promotion Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, and a former World of Stardom Champion.

In 2018, Satomura made her debut for WWE as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She defeated Killer Kelly in the opening round, Mercedes Martinez in the second round of 16, and Lacey Lane (now Kayden Carter) in the quarterfinals before losing to tournament winner Toni Storm in the semis.

It was not officially confirmed when she would be debuting for the NXT UK brand, but a tweet sent out by WWE indicated that she could be challenging NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.