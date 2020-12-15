Jaxson Ryker Returns & Joins Elias On WWE Raw

After being off main roster television since WWE Money In The Bank, Jaxson Ryker made his return during WWE Raw this week.

Ryker was brought back to television last week as part of WWE Main Event alongside Elias, and it appears that Vince McMahon was happy with the pairing, because they’ve now debuted as a duo on WWE’s flagship show.

During the latest Elias concert, the former Forgotten Sons member, Ryker was stood next to him and made it clear that he will be stopping people from interrupting Elias all of the time.

Ryker was pulled from television after he made some controversial tweets supporting Donald Trump amid racial tension in America, and he was called out by fellow WWE Superstars.

Ryker shows what he can bring to Elias during WWE Raw this week when the usual 24/7 chase madness began. He wiped out Gran Metalik and then launched Akira Tozawa into the rest of the chasing pack, taking out everyone in the process.

Ryker’s former Forgotten Sons partners, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler have remained on WWE SmackDown and are currently part of a faction with King Corbin as the Knights Of The Lone Wolf.