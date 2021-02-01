NJPW
Jay White Returns At NJPW Road To The New Beginning
It appears any questions of the future of Jay White have been answered as he has returned to NJPW at the Road To The New Beginning event.
Jay White returned to the company for the first time since NJPW New Year Dash, which he claimed was his final appearance. He made his way back and took out Tomohiro Ishii with a Bladerunner.
Jay White had teased moving on from New Japan, and heir had been speculation about him possibly joining WWE, with his profile being removed from the NJPW website, fueling all the speculation.
However, he has returned to New Japan, seemingly confirming that is where his future stands.
AEW
NJPW Announces Jon Moxley IWGP U.S. Title Defense For New Beginning USA 2021
Jon Moxley is returning to the ring for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
The AEW star made a surprise comeback on Friday night’s episode of NJPW STRONG, attacking KENTA following the show’s main event. Soon after, the promotion officially announced that Moxley will defend his IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moxley has not stepped foot in a New Japan ring since defending his title against Minoru Suzuki at The New Beginning in Osaka last February.
During his absence, KENTA won a tournament for a briefcase earning him a future opportunity at the U.S. title. The briefcase essentially became the de facto championship, as he defended it on five separate occasions including a Wrestle Kingdom 15 match against Satoshi Kojima.
While it’s unknown if Moxley’s contract with AEW explicitly forbids him from appearing on New Japan shows in the United States, this will be the first time he competes on STRONG. The series is taped out of the LA Dojo and airs every Friday on NJPW World.
NJPW
Jon Moxley Attacks KENTA In First Ever Appearance On NJPW STRONG
It’s been a long time coming, but it would appear Jon Moxley’s next defense of the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship is right around the corner.
The All Elite Wrestling star made a surprise appearance on NJPW STRONG this Friday evening following the main event — a six-man tag team match featuring Fred Rosser, Lio Rush and TJP scoring a hard-earned victory over El Phantasmo, KENTA and Hikuleo.
The Bullet Club stars tried to attack the winners after the match, but Moxley emerged out of the darkness to even the odds, blasting ELP and Hikuleo with his title belt. After a tense face-to-face confrontation, the U.S. champion and number one contender began teeing off on each other with wild rights and lefts. KENTA attempted his patented GTS, but fell to the Death Rider.
KENTA won a tournament that ran in August and September 2020 to earn a briefcase with a contract for a future U.S. title shot. He defeated Karl Fredericks in the first round, Jeff Cobb in the semifinals, and David Finlay in the fans. Each match took place exclusively on STRONG.
Since then the briefcase has essentially become the defacto title while Moxley remained unable to appear on New Japan programming. KENTA has successfully defended his prize on five occasions, including a match against Satoshi Kojima at Wrestle Kingdom 15.
“You thought there would always be an ocean between us; political lines between us, but I don’t play those games,” Moxley said after the attack. “As of this moment, my foot is officially up your ass. Your dream of becoming United States champion just became a nightmare.”
NJPW
NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya Results (1/30): Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay vs Satoshi Kojima
NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya Results
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Aichi, Japan
— Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi. Yano pinned Yujiro in 7:40 with a schoolboy.
— Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi def. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito & SANADA in an 8-man tag team match. SHO pinned BUSHI with the Shock Arrow in 11:32.
— The Great O-Khan def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan in 12:45 with The Eliminator. As per the stipulation of the match, Tenzan may never again use his signature Mongolian Chops.
— Will Ospreay def. Satoshi Kojima in 16:57 with Stormbreaker.
— Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Shingo Takagi (c) to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. Tanahashi won with the High Fly Flow at 35:40.
After the main event Shingo showed respect to the new champion and they teased a rematch. Tanahashi played air guitar to send the fans home happy, but Great O-Khan ran out and left him laying with the Eliminator.
