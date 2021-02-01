Jay White Returns At NJPW Road To The New Beginning

It appears any questions of the future of Jay White have been answered as he has returned to NJPW at the Road To The New Beginning event.

Jay White returned to the company for the first time since NJPW New Year Dash, which he claimed was his final appearance. He made his way back and took out Tomohiro Ishii with a Bladerunner.

Jay White had teased moving on from New Japan, and heir had been speculation about him possibly joining WWE, with his profile being removed from the NJPW website, fueling all the speculation.

However, he has returned to New Japan, seemingly confirming that is where his future stands.