Jazz Officially Retires From Professional Wrestling

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former ECW, WWE, and NWA wrestler, Jazz announced her official retirement from wrestling.
Jazz has had an incredible career spanning over 20 years which has seen her put together some fantastic matches, however, she has now officially called time on her career.
“Maybe I was a few months ago, but honestly, I just had my last match this past Sunday,” revealed Jazz. “I’m done with in-ring; last match. Yeah, I’m going to say ever. I’m done. I’m limping right now, so I’m done yes. Yeah, but I’m not going to Terry Funk it. I’m done.
“I was going to do a whole tour in 2020, but with the pandemic happening, that kind of screwed everything up. But we’ll see for 2021. I may try to do a little tour around.”
“Well, I’m really done. But I go out there and do 45 seconds – 1 minute. That’s all I got,” stated Jazz.
During the interview Jazz also gave props to Paul Heyman, claiming that he gave birth to her career with the opportunities he provided.
“I always give Paul E credit because the birth of Jazz happened in ECW. So, without Paul E, there would be no Jazz and he not only gave me an opportunity, he pushed me to just go out there and let it happen. But he would tell the guys, ‘Don’t go easy on her.’ It’s pretty scary before a pay-per-view match and he’s over there telling your opponent, ‘Beat the f–k out of her!’ and you’re already nervous and then, he comes over there to me, ‘I want you to put it on him. Beat him like he stole from your mama!’ That’s how Paul E is,” recalled Jazz.
“He likes to get in your mind and he’s good at it. But yeah, he’s the one who gave me my first opportunity and it was up to me. I was given the opportunity and it was either nut up or shut up.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)