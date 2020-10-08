Jazz Officially Retires From Professional Wrestling

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former ECW, WWE, and NWA wrestler, Jazz announced her official retirement from wrestling.

Jazz has had an incredible career spanning over 20 years which has seen her put together some fantastic matches, however, she has now officially called time on her career.

“Maybe I was a few months ago, but honestly, I just had my last match this past Sunday,” revealed Jazz. “I’m done with in-ring; last match. Yeah, I’m going to say ever. I’m done. I’m limping right now, so I’m done yes. Yeah, but I’m not going to Terry Funk it. I’m done. “I was going to do a whole tour in 2020, but with the pandemic happening, that kind of screwed everything up. But we’ll see for 2021. I may try to do a little tour around.” “Well, I’m really done. But I go out there and do 45 seconds – 1 minute. That’s all I got,” stated Jazz.

During the interview Jazz also gave props to Paul Heyman, claiming that he gave birth to her career with the opportunities he provided.