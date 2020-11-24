Jazz Reveals Which Wrestler She’d Come Out Of Retirement For

Jazz may have recently made the decision to hang up her boots, but there is one wrestler that she’d be open to facing.

The former NWA Women’s Champion admitted that a match with WWE Superstar, Charlotte Flair would bring her back out of retirement as she praised the Queen during an appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast.

“You know who I’d really, really — I would come out of retirement for this one, Charlotte Flair. Yeah! Because she’s a worker, you know what I mean? She’s a worker and that’s what I consider myself as and yeah, I could most definitely see myself and Charlotte, yeah. That would be a major draw.”

Jazz then reflected on her time with WWE, speaking about the lack of promotion she received in terms of merchandise or action figures, even during her Women’s Championship reign