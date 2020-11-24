Jazz Reveals Which Wrestler She’d Come Out Of Retirement For

Jazz may have recently made the decision to hang up her boots, but there is one wrestler that she’d be open to facing.
The former NWA Women’s Champion admitted that a match with WWE Superstar, Charlotte Flair would bring her back out of retirement as she praised the Queen during an appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast.
“You know who I’d really, really — I would come out of retirement for this one, Charlotte Flair. Yeah! Because she’s a worker, you know what I mean? She’s a worker and that’s what I consider myself as and yeah, I could most definitely see myself and Charlotte, yeah. That would be a major draw.”
Jazz then reflected on her time with WWE, speaking about the lack of promotion she received in terms of merchandise or action figures, even during her Women’s Championship reign
“They flew me in. In fact, flew me in early from home for me to do this, my screening [for an action figure]. Like always on high-demand, blah, blah, blah. Whatever but I don’t know what happened. They never gave me an action figure the whole time I was the champ and Stephanie McMahon told me herself that her and Trish — no, that Trish and I at the time were probably the only two women making money for the company during those times and I never had any merch. No t-shirt, no bandana, not a nothing, and I just never understood that. I’m the champion, they never put me on a poster. I may not be the most gorgeous girl but I damn sure wasn’t the ugliest, you know? I could be on a poster. But you know, I just feel like they didn’t know how to market me. I don’t know what it was. It was nothing I did wrong, I had heat with no one. So I don’t know what it was. It was one of those things, I never understood it.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions.)