JBL Discusses The Possibility Of Having One More Run: “I Would Love A Return”

WWE legend, JBL recently spoke with SportsKeeda and he discussed the possibility of him having one more run as a professional wrestler.

JBL had a fantastic career which saw him dominate in the tag team division as well as having an incredible run as WWE Champion. JBL officially retired 11 years ago, with his final match taking place at WrestleMania 25 against Rey Mysterio.

JBL is set to be part of WWE’s Hall Of Fame, and he will be inducted next year after this years event was cancelled due to Coronavirus. However, even though his in-ring career appears to be over, JBL spoke about whether or not he would be interested in coming back for one final run.

“I would love a return. I love the business. I loved every second of it. I retired when I had to, not because I wanted to, because of injuries and so, if I could do it, I would love to. I don’t know physically if I could or not. It’s been years since I’ve been in the ring. I believe it’s been about ten or 11 years so, I’m not sure a return is feasible. Would I love one? Absolutely, and I got a storyline for it too by the way. I’ve got a wonderful storyline [but]I don’t know if I could physically do it.”

JBL now tends to appear for WWE in backstage segments as well as being part of WWE’s pre-shows. He most recently appeared on WWE SmackDown prior to Hell In A Cell where he was the judge for Otis’ Money in the Bank trial segment with The Miz.