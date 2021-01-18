Connect with us

Jeff Hardy Announces His Spot In WWE 2021 Royal Rumble Match

Jeff Hardy

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jeff Hardy has announced that he will enter the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match.

In a video posted on WWE’s official Twitter account, Hardy was straightforward with his news.


Greetings and salutations. My name is Jeff Hardy, see “Enigma.” I’ve done a lot of things in my wrestling career, man, and the one thing I haven’t done and wanna do is win a Royal Rumble. So, I’m officially declaring my entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Let’s do this.

Hardy now joins Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and Cesaro in the 30-man bout.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the evening for the latest Raw news and results.

Results

WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ALEXA BLISS FACES ASUKA, RUMBLE BUILD CONTINUES

wwe monday night raw results

1. RESULTS IN PROGRESS…

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues and Alexa Bliss returns to in-ring action for the first time since November. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.

WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 18, 2021


1. RESULTS IN PROGRESS…

WWE

Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s Monday Night Raw

Shelton Benjamin

Matt Riddle’s issues with the Hurt Business continue.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, the “Original Bro” suffered a loss to United States Champion Bobby Lashley and was beaten down by the group multiple times.


WWE has announced that Riddle will team up with the Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado for a six-man tag team match against the Hurt Business. It was not explicitly stated, but a graphic released alongside the announcement makes it appear that it will be Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in action.

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.

WWE

AJ Styles Reveals Why He’s Proud Of His Royal Rumble Match With John Cena

AJ Styles

AJ Styles recently reflected on his incredible WWE Championship match with John Cena, revealing why he’s so proud of it.

The two men had a tremendous match at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2017, which was heavily praised at the time. Styles spoke about the match on his appearance on WWE’s The Bump, revealing an interesting note as to why he’s so proud of it.


“It was awesome! I think about this match with John Cena, and I would say, out of all the matches I’ve had, this was the best one,” AJ Styles mentioned when discussing his Royal Rumble match with Cena in 2017. “A lot of people don’t know this, but we never left the ring in this match. We never went outside of the ring; it was all in the ring, which is not really heard of these days. I’m really proud of that match.”

Last year in the match, AJ was involved in Edge’s return, getting physical with him inside of the ring, and he admitted it was an unbelievable moment.

“I think I was definitely outdone by freakin Edge. Man, it was awesome,” he stated. “Standing in that ring and waiting for him to make his entrance was pretty unbelievable. Knowing the moment we were going to have, I was excited. I wish I hadn’t separated my shoulder. But if anyone was going to do it, I was glad Edge helped me with it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

