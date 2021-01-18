Jeff Hardy Announces His Spot In WWE 2021 Royal Rumble Match

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jeff Hardy has announced that he will enter the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match.

In a video posted on WWE’s official Twitter account, Hardy was straightforward with his news.

Greetings and salutations. My name is Jeff Hardy, see “Enigma.” I’ve done a lot of things in my wrestling career, man, and the one thing I haven’t done and wanna do is win a Royal Rumble. So, I’m officially declaring my entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Let’s do this.

Hardy now joins Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and Cesaro in the 30-man bout.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the evening for the latest Raw news and results.