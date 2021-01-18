WWE
Jeff Hardy Announces His Spot In WWE 2021 Royal Rumble Match
Ahead of tonight’s new episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jeff Hardy has announced that he will enter the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match.
In a video posted on WWE’s official Twitter account, Hardy was straightforward with his news.
Greetings and salutations. My name is Jeff Hardy, see “Enigma.” I’ve done a lot of things in my wrestling career, man, and the one thing I haven’t done and wanna do is win a Royal Rumble. So, I’m officially declaring my entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Let’s do this.
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND has officially declared for the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/evXoCJGfKP
— WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2021
Hardy now joins Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and Cesaro in the 30-man bout.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com throughout the evening for the latest Raw news and results.
Results
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ALEXA BLISS FACES ASUKA, RUMBLE BUILD CONTINUES
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues and Alexa Bliss returns to in-ring action for the first time since November. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
JANUARY 18, 2021
WWE
Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s Monday Night Raw
Matt Riddle’s issues with the Hurt Business continue.
Last week on Monday Night Raw, the “Original Bro” suffered a loss to United States Champion Bobby Lashley and was beaten down by the group multiple times.
WWE has announced that Riddle will team up with the Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado for a six-man tag team match against the Hurt Business. It was not explicitly stated, but a graphic released alongside the announcement makes it appear that it will be Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in action.
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE
AJ Styles Reveals Why He’s Proud Of His Royal Rumble Match With John Cena
AJ Styles recently reflected on his incredible WWE Championship match with John Cena, revealing why he’s so proud of it.
The two men had a tremendous match at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2017, which was heavily praised at the time. Styles spoke about the match on his appearance on WWE’s The Bump, revealing an interesting note as to why he’s so proud of it.
“It was awesome! I think about this match with John Cena, and I would say, out of all the matches I’ve had, this was the best one,” AJ Styles mentioned when discussing his Royal Rumble match with Cena in 2017. “A lot of people don’t know this, but we never left the ring in this match. We never went outside of the ring; it was all in the ring, which is not really heard of these days. I’m really proud of that match.”
Last year in the match, AJ was involved in Edge’s return, getting physical with him inside of the ring, and he admitted it was an unbelievable moment.
“I think I was definitely outdone by freakin Edge. Man, it was awesome,” he stated. “Standing in that ring and waiting for him to make his entrance was pretty unbelievable. Knowing the moment we were going to have, I was excited. I wish I hadn’t separated my shoulder. But if anyone was going to do it, I was glad Edge helped me with it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
ODB Says She’s Returning To Impact Wrestling
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ALEXA BLISS FACES ASUKA, RUMBLE BUILD CONTINUES
Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s Monday Night Raw
Jeff Hardy Announces His Spot In WWE 2021 Royal Rumble Match
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/18): Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato vs BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
Trending
-
Impact2 days ago
Madison Rayne Announces Her Retirement From IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE1 day ago
Sasha Banks Discusses Vince McMahon Changing Scripts At The Last Minute
-
WWE1 day ago
AJ Styles Reflects On Not Joining NXT & Almost Changing His Name In WWE
-
WWE1 day ago
Matthew McConaughey Admits Joining WWE Interests Him
-
Impact2 days ago
Matt Cardona Makes Surprise Appearance At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Wins Match Via DQ
-
WWE1 day ago
Kurt Angle Compares WWE SmackDown Match To Him Vs. Chris Benoit
-
AEW2 days ago
Kris Statlander Discusses Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division
-
AEW1 day ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #2)