Jeff Hardy Believes He’s One Of The “Most Unique Intercontinental Champions Of All Time”

WWE veteran, Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sport360 where he discussed winning his fifth Intercontinental Championship.

The Charismatic Enigma is currently holding the Intercontinental Championship, despite Sami Zayn returning to the company last week and he believes he’s one of the most unique champions of all time.

“I see myself as one of the most unique Intercontinental champions of all time. The Macho Man Randy Savage was one of the reasons my brother and I started watching wrestling. There are so many great champions who have held this title, and for me to have it again gives me great confidence that before all is said on done for my career I might still be WWE Champion, or better still Universal Champion, something I have never held before,” Hardy said.

Hardy also went on to discuss how he enjoys being present in the moment, and he doesn’t take it for granted that he a champion at this stage in his career.