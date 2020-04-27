Jeff Hardy Court Appearance Stemming From 2019 Arrest Pushed Back Again

Jeff Hardy’s court case stemming from his October 2019 arrest has been pushed back again. The WWE Superstar was originally scheduled to appear in Moore County Court in North Carolina this morning, but due to court closures across the country his case has now been rescheduled for Thursday, July 16th.

Hardy was pulled over by authorities after receiving a tip about allegedly erratic driving. He had left a local liquor store carrying beer, admitted to driving while impaired, and the officer on-scene observed that Hardy appeared to have dried blood on his face. He also underwent a field sobriety test, and after a warrant was issued, a blood sample was drawn.

The “Charismatic Enigma” is expected back in action soon, although he has not been seen since WWE reverted to tapings at the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has been running a series on his fall and redemption over the course of his career in recent weeks.