Jeff Hardy Discusses The Similarities Between His Feud With Sheamus & CM Punk

Jeff Hardy was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about his current feud with Sheamus and how it’s similar to the one he had with CM Punk.

Hardy first spoke about how the defeat at WWE Backlash has worked as a motivator to him in this feud.

“It’s definitely a huge motivator, man,” Hardy replied in his interview on WWE’s The Bump. “Since my early 20’s, I’ve been in and out of addiction – the roller coaster of good and bad. Sadly, but in a creative sense, it’s been a big power for me.

Jeff Hardy himself spoke about the feud with CM Punk and how it is very similar to what he previously did with CM Punk in terms of pulling on his addiction history.

“Even back in the days of feuding with [CM] Punk, it kind of reminds me of that with Sheamus. It can be extremely uncomfortable at times, but that’s when I’ve got to stay strong on my beliefs, and where I am right now.”

Hardy then spoke about the moment that CM Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against him, which was a decision that Hardy was really happy with.

“It gives you goosebumps, man,” Hardy noted. “I was so excited for him [cashing in his MITB briefcase]. I was ok being a tremendous loser that night because if you’re a good loser in pro wrestling, you’re a much better winner in the bigger scheme of things.”

