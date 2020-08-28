Jeff Hardy Discusses WWE Using His Past Issues In Storylines

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with the Daily Star where he discussed his recent feud with Sheamus, which used elements of his past, in detail.

WWE pushed Jeff Hardy’s legitimate history with substance abuse into his storyline with the Celtic Warrior, which is something many WWE fans pushed against. However, during the interview himself, Jeff made it clear that he just has a feeling when something is going to be good and he runs with it.

“The stuff with Sheamus that’s happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good,” Jeff told Matty Paddock of the Daily Star. “All the stuff building up to that match, I just knew the outcome was going to be fantastic. And it’s good to face challenges like that because there’s so much negativity in the world. I’m not a social media guy at all, I don’t read comments or the negativity of people who thought it was wrong or that [WWE] were treating me [badly], I don’t read any of that. I’m just confident in myself to get through it, and when I get a feeling that something’s going to be good, I just run with it. There was some heavy stuff there in the beginning, especially with the wreck scenario. It was just very heavy stuff. I’m always interested as everybody is different in so far as how the viewer feels watching at home, especially hardcore fans of mine. Even thinking back to the stuff with CM Punk when I was failing drugs tests, they turned it into a storyline and that’s what I mean when I talk about roller-coasters of good and bad. Throughout all of that, so long as I can continue to do good, especially with this, my last chance to get it right, it is going to inspire people around the world that I’ll never meet, that need to stay sober to survive. Hopefully I’m doing that through the television screen and helping people I’ll never know.”

Hardy then went on to discuss his creative side, revealing that he put some ideas forwards for their bar fight.