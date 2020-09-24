Jeff Hardy Doesn’t Want To Become A Trainer After Retiring

While Jeff Hardy has recently signed a brand new WWE contract, he spoke with the Daily Star about what he would do after wrestling.

Many wrestlers often head into the world of training or being an agent, but the current Intercontinental Champion admitted he doesn’t see himself in that role, apart from one particular situation.

“Hopefully, at the point where I can’t wrestle anymore, there might be a creative place for me because I do love pro wrestling and I’m interested in everything that’s going on. I still don’t feel like I’m a trainer, a coach or a leader. I just feel like somebody who would never really be seen but has these unique ideas that might be cool for a show or a storyline. One thing I’ve always said, and I still feel this way, is that as far as training other pro wrestlers, or people who want to be pro wrestlers, If my two daughters ever want to wrestle and they’re serious about it, that’s when I’ll get a ring and a building, and get my training boots on. Other than that, I don’t know what it is… I’m so heavily involved in my music now; I’ve been writing a lot and trying to improve as it’s such an intimidating industry. I’m involved in that and other artwork as well, I do a lot of painting and stuff. I love all of that. But I don’t think like I’ll ever be a wrestling trainer, an agent, a coach or anything like that.”

Jeff Hardy will be defending his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash Of Champions this Sunday in a triple threat ladder match against both AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.