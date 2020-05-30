Jeff Hardy, Elias Removed From IC Title Tournament, Final Round Revealed

The finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament are set, after some last-minute chaotic changes on tonight’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown.

After Jeff Hardy and Elias were both removed from the semifinal round for the sake of a fake drunk driving storyline, Daniel Bryan defeated Sheamus, who had won a battle royal earlier in the night, to advance to the tournament finals.

AJ Styles was given the night off and received a bye into the final round after requesting it. He will face Bryan in their first singles match together since the 2019 Royal Rumble, not including live events, with the winner becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.

A date has not been confirmed for the final match, but it’s likely to either be next Friday night on Smackdown, or at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view.