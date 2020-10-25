Jeff Hardy Hopes To Headline WrestleMania, Win World Titles & Wrestle As Willow In WWE

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about what he still hopes to achieve during his time in WWE, listing several major goals.
“Between now and the year 2024, I want to be WWE Champion and Universal Champion, one time apiece, and main event WrestleMania one of those years,” said Hardy. “That’s the goal I just set for myself. Faith over fear, everything will be good.”
Aside from those, Jeff also has an aim to bring his former IMPACT Wrestling alter-ego, Willow into the world of WWE for a match against The Fiend.
“I want Willow to have something to do with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, though what that is, I’m not sure yet,” said Hardy. “That’s one of the struggles right now inside my head.
“I’m thinking that Willow is stuck in a little black-and-white TV of the Twilight Zone in The Firefly Fun House. Maybe The Fiend beats Jeff Hardy, and that’s why I transform into Willow. It’s cool that pro wrestling allows all this creativity to exist. For me, it’s always been where my dreams come true, and it still is to this day.”