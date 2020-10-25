Jeff Hardy Hopes To Headline WrestleMania, Win World Titles & Wrestle As Willow In WWE

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about what he still hopes to achieve during his time in WWE, listing several major goals.

Jeff Hardy recently re-signed with WWE, extending his contract with the company and during this time he wants to achieve some major goals.

“Between now and the year 2024, I want to be WWE Champion and Universal Champion, one time apiece, and main event WrestleMania one of those years,” said Hardy. “That’s the goal I just set for myself. Faith over fear, everything will be good.”

Aside from those, Jeff also has an aim to bring his former IMPACT Wrestling alter-ego, Willow into the world of WWE for a match against The Fiend.