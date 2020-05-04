Jeff Hardy Is Interested In Bringing The Twilight Zone Into A WWE Match

Jeff Hardy was recently a guest on the After The Bell podcast, with the Charismatic Enigma discussing a wide range of topics. While Hardy made it clear he is wanting to have one more run with the World Title, he is also looking ahead and hoping to be involved in some cinematic matches.

Hardy specifically spoke about working with Bray Wyatt in a cinematic style match, even mentioning The Twilight Zone as something he’d like to include.

“I was like ‘what if there was something like The Twilight Zone?’ Because back when we did the Hardy Show that we had this thing called the WhyLight Zone. So now what if we, I don’t know…like Wyatt beat me and took me under the ring? Then all of a sudden I’m in the Funhouse by a black and white TV and it’s like the Twilight Zone?” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)

Hardy is set to return to WWE SmackDown this week after several weeks of vignettes, and it would appear he is set to enter into a feud with Sheamus upon his return. The Celtic Warrior has made it very clear that he’s not happy with how much attention Hardy has got, and stated he will be waiting for him this week.